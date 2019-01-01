QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Research Solutions Inc is a holding company. The company provides a cloud-based SaaS research intelligence platform consisting of proprietary software and Internet-based interfaces. Its platform also allows customers to find and download digital versions of STM articles. Platforms and Transactions are packaged as a single solution that enables life science and other research-intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities. The company platform allows customers to initiate orders, manage transactions, automate authentication, obtain reports, and connect seamlessly to corporate intranets.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.020 -0.0100
REV7.700M7.872M172.000K

Research Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Research Solutions (RSSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Research Solutions's (RSSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Research Solutions (RSSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) was reported by Roth Capital on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.35 expecting RSSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.33% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Research Solutions (RSSS)?

A

The stock price for Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is $2.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Research Solutions (RSSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Research Solutions.

Q

When is Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) reporting earnings?

A

Research Solutions’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Research Solutions (RSSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Research Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Research Solutions (RSSS) operate in?

A

Research Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.