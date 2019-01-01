QQQ
Range
37.58 - 38.54
Vol / Avg.
55.7K/98.7K
Div / Yield
1/2.60%
52 Wk
36.6 - 55.99
Mkt Cap
593.5M
Payout Ratio
26.92
Open
38.52
P/E
10.37
EPS
0.79
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Argan Inc is a United States-based company that primarily operates in the power industry services segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Gemma Power Systems and affiliates, one of Argan's subsidiaries, contributed almost all Argan's sales. GPS is a contractor that provides a full range of engineering, procurement, and construction services for power-generating projects. GPS' works encompass complete plant design, construction, electrical interconnection, plant testing, and commissioning. Argan also generates a small portion of sales from industrial fabrication and field services, as well as telecommunication infrastructure services. It operates in three reportable segments Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services out of which Power Services derive majority revenue.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.780 0.3100
REV132.400M124.451M-7.949M

Argan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argan (AGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argan (NYSE: AGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argan's (AGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Argan (AGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Argan (NYSE: AGX) was reported by Lake Street on March 28, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Argan (AGX)?

A

The stock price for Argan (NYSE: AGX) is $37.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argan (AGX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Argan (NYSE:AGX) reporting earnings?

A

Argan’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Argan (AGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argan.

Q

What sector and industry does Argan (AGX) operate in?

A

Argan is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.