You can purchase shares of Argan (NYSE: AGX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Argan’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC).
The latest price target for Argan (NYSE: AGX) was reported by Lake Street on March 28, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Argan (NYSE: AGX) is $37.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.
Argan’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Argan.
Argan is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.