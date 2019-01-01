|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|REV
|26.132M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Citizens & Northern’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST).
The latest price target for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CZNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) is $25.08 last updated Today at 4:47:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Citizens & Northern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Citizens & Northern.
Citizens & Northern is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.