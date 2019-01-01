QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.08 - 25.14
Vol / Avg.
3.3K/23.1K
Div / Yield
1.12/4.49%
52 Wk
20.69 - 27.99
Mkt Cap
395.2M
Payout Ratio
57.81
Open
25.14
P/E
12.98
EPS
0.46
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens & Northern Corp is a Pennsylvania-based community bank operating through its subsidiaries. It provides banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers. The bank also maintains a trust division that provides a wide range of financial services, such as 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements and asset management. It competes in Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Potter, Cameron and McKean counties in Pennsylvania, and Steuben and Allegany counties in New York.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.460
REV26.132M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citizens & Northern Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens & Northern (CZNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens & Northern's (CZNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citizens & Northern (CZNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CZNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens & Northern (CZNC)?

A

The stock price for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) is $25.08 last updated Today at 4:47:37 PM.

Q

Does Citizens & Northern (CZNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens & Northern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Citizens & Northern (CZNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens & Northern.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens & Northern (CZNC) operate in?

A

Citizens & Northern is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.