Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Superior Industries International Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles. The company supplies its aluminum wheels to original equipment manufacturers. The list of clients includes the majority of multinational automotive vehicle manufacturers. Geographically, Superior Industries International is spread across the United States, Mexico, Germany and Poland.

Superior Industries Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superior Industries Intl (SUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superior Industries Intl's (SUP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Superior Industries Intl (SUP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting SUP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -74.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Superior Industries Intl (SUP)?

A

The stock price for Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) is $3.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superior Industries Intl (SUP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 19, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2019.

Q

When is Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reporting earnings?

A

Superior Industries Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Superior Industries Intl (SUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superior Industries Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Superior Industries Intl (SUP) operate in?

A

Superior Industries Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.