PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. To pursue the objectives, the fund invests a majority of its net assets in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The fund also seeks to be an alternative minimum tax (AMT) free by avoiding bonds generating interest that may subject individuals to the AMT.