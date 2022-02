4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology (intravitreal vector), cardiology (intravenous vector) and pulmonology (aerosol vector). It has three product candidates in clinical trials: 4D-125 for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, 4D-110 for the treatment of choroideremia in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and 4D-310 for the treatment of Fabry disease in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease.