Range
18.48 - 18.72
Vol / Avg.
39.8K/91.9K
Div / Yield
1/5.36%
52 Wk
17.65 - 22.24
Mkt Cap
481.1M
Payout Ratio
90.48
Open
18.73
P/E
17.76
EPS
0.29
Shares
26M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Ennis Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of print products for the wholesale trade. The company's products include advertising specialities, business forms and supplies, commercial printing, eCommerce solutions, envelopes, labels and tags, and folders and packaging.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.290 -0.0400
REV100.550M102.968M2.418M

Analyst Ratings

Ennis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ennis (EBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ennis (NYSE: EBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ennis's (EBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ennis (EBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ennis (NYSE: EBF) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ennis (EBF)?

A

The stock price for Ennis (NYSE: EBF) is $18.49 last updated Today at 8:16:43 PM.

Q

Does Ennis (EBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Ennis (NYSE:EBF) reporting earnings?

A

Ennis’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Ennis (EBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ennis.

Q

What sector and industry does Ennis (EBF) operate in?

A

Ennis is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.