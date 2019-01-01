QQQ
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature, promotional, and other. The most important segment, weight management, contributing more than 50% of revenue, has as representative products protein drinks, powder, and bars, and herbal tea concentrates, among others. The targeted nutrition segment offers dietary and nutritional supplements rich in herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Energy, sports, and fitness offers energy drinks, while outer nutrition offers facial skin-care, body-care, and hair-care products. Geographically, the main segments are North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.570
REV1.190B1.318B128.000M

Herbalife Nutrition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Herbalife Nutrition's (HLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) was reported by Citigroup on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)?

A

The stock price for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is $40.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2014 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2014.

Q

When is Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) reporting earnings?

A

Herbalife Nutrition’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herbalife Nutrition.

Q

What sector and industry does Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) operate in?

A

Herbalife Nutrition is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.