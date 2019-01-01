|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|REV
|1.190B
|1.318B
|128.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Herbalife Nutrition’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST).
The latest price target for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) was reported by Citigroup on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is $40.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2014 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2014.
Herbalife Nutrition’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Herbalife Nutrition.
Herbalife Nutrition is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.