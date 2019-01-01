QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Gibraltar Industries Inc has three operating segments that use steel, aluminum, and resin to manufacture building products. The residential products segment makes a wide range of products for new residential construction and home repair. It sells to retail home centers, wholesalers, and contractors. The infrastructure products segment primarily manufactures metal products that it sells directly to contractors and industrial fabricators for use in highway and bridge construction and power generation. Renewable Energy and Conservation primarily designs and provides fully engineered solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. Most of the company's manufacturing facilities and distribution centers are in North America and Europe, where Gibraltar generates most of its revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.540 -0.2200
REV333.000M334.449M1.449M

Analyst Ratings

Gibraltar Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gibraltar Industries's (ROCK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) was reported by Keybanc on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting ROCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)?

A

The stock price for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) is $46.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2008.

Q

When is Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reporting earnings?

A

Gibraltar Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gibraltar Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) operate in?

A

Gibraltar Industries is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.