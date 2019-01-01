|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.540
|-0.2200
|REV
|333.000M
|334.449M
|1.449M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gibraltar Industries’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF).
The latest price target for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) was reported by Keybanc on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting ROCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) is $46.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2008.
Gibraltar Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.