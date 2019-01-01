QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
135.56 - 339.2
Mkt Cap
28.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
192.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 2:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:21AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 12, 2022, 2:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 1:58PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:30PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 5:15PM
load more
Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners. The firm monetizes its users through both a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 90% and 10% of Spotify's 2017 total revenue, respectively.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480-0.240 0.2400
REV3.000B3.076B76.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spotify Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spotify Technology (SPOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spotify Technology's (SPOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spotify Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Spotify Technology (SPOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) was reported by B of A Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 262.00 expecting SPOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.37% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spotify Technology (SPOT)?

A

The stock price for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) is $149.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spotify Technology (SPOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spotify Technology.

Q

When is Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) reporting earnings?

A

Spotify Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Spotify Technology (SPOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spotify Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Spotify Technology (SPOT) operate in?

A

Spotify Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.