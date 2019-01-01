|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.480
|-0.240
|0.2400
|REV
|3.000B
|3.076B
|76.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spotify Technology.
The latest price target for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) was reported by B of A Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 262.00 expecting SPOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.37% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) is $149.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spotify Technology.
Spotify Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Spotify Technology.
Spotify Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.