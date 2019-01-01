QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
193.7K/779.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.55
Mkt Cap
11.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Histogen Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. The company's product pipeline includes Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), CCM (Skincare), and Matrix regeneration.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Histogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Histogen (HSTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Histogen's (HSTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Histogen (HSTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.40 expecting HSTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 943.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Histogen (HSTO)?

A

The stock price for Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) is $0.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Histogen (HSTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Histogen.

Q

When is Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) reporting earnings?

A

Histogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Histogen (HSTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Histogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Histogen (HSTO) operate in?

A

Histogen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.