Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marygold Companies
(AMEX:MGLD)
1.36
00
At close: Jun 9
1.30
-0.0600[-4.41%]
PreMarket: 6:28PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.97 - 7.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.7M / 39.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1M
Mkt Cap53.6M
P/E105.99
50d Avg. Price1.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float7.7M

The Marygold Companies Inc is engaged in identifying and acquiring established, profitable, undervalued companies in diverse sectors, and managing the portfolio to facilitate growth and add value for all stakeholders.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV8.794M

Marygold Companies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Marygold Companies (MGLD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Marygold Companies (AMEX: MGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Marygold Companies's (MGLD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Marygold Companies.

Q
What is the target price for Marygold Companies (MGLD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Marygold Companies

Q
Current Stock Price for Marygold Companies (MGLD)?
A

The stock price for Marygold Companies (AMEX: MGLD) is $1.36 last updated June 9, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Marygold Companies (MGLD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marygold Companies.

Q
When is Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) reporting earnings?
A

Marygold Companies’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Q
Is Marygold Companies (MGLD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Marygold Companies.

Q
What sector and industry does Marygold Companies (MGLD) operate in?
A

Marygold Companies is in the Financial Services sector and Asset Management industry. They are listed on the AMEX.