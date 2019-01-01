|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.480
|2.510
|0.0300
|REV
|539.140M
|549.842M
|10.702M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MSCI’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
The latest price target for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 593.00 expecting MSCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.81% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) is $494.955 last updated Today at 5:23:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
MSCI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MSCI.
MSCI is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.