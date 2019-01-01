QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
490.19 - 503.96
Vol / Avg.
581.5K/492.8K
Div / Yield
3.9/0.77%
52 Wk
400.01 - 679.85
Mkt Cap
40.2B
Payout Ratio
41.84
Open
493.51
P/E
58.55
EPS
2.35
Shares
81.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 6:43AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
MSCI describes its mission as enabling investors to build better portfolios for a better world. MSCI's largest and most profitable segment is its index segment, where it provides benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners. In addition, it boasts over $1 trillion in ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes. The MSCI analytics segment provides portfolio management and risk management analytics software to asset managers and asset owners. MSCI's all other segment was broken out into ESG and climate and private assets segments in 2021. In ESG and climate, MSCI provides ESG data to the investment industry. In the private assets side, MSCI provides real restate reporting, market data, benchmarking, and analytics to investors and real estate managers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4802.510 0.0300
REV539.140M549.842M10.702M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MSCI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MSCI (MSCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MSCI's (MSCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MSCI (MSCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 593.00 expecting MSCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.81% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MSCI (MSCI)?

A

The stock price for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) is $494.955 last updated Today at 5:23:22 PM.

Q

Does MSCI (MSCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reporting earnings?

A

MSCI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is MSCI (MSCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MSCI.

Q

What sector and industry does MSCI (MSCI) operate in?

A

MSCI is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.