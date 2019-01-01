|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Solid Biosciences’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).
The latest price target for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) was reported by Chardan Capital on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting SLDB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1761.99% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) is $0.913 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Solid Biosciences.
Solid Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Solid Biosciences.
Solid Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.