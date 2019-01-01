QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.78 - 0.92
Vol / Avg.
554.1K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 11.58
Mkt Cap
100.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
110.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 5:07AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Solid Biosciences Inc is a life science company. It is engaged in manufacturing of specialty and generic drugs. The company is involved in curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic muscle-wasting disease predominantly affecting boys, with symptoms that usually manifest between three and five years of age. Its lead product candidate, the SGT-001, is a gene transfer under development to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's pipeline products are the SB-001 and solid suit. The company has categorized its programs into corrective therapies, disease-modifying therapies, and assistive devices. In the assistive device program, the company focuses on producing a wearable assistive device for patients with DMD.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solid Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solid Biosciences (SLDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solid Biosciences's (SLDB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Solid Biosciences (SLDB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) was reported by Chardan Capital on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting SLDB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1761.99% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)?

A

The stock price for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) is $0.913 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solid Biosciences (SLDB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solid Biosciences.

Q

When is Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) reporting earnings?

A

Solid Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Solid Biosciences (SLDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solid Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Solid Biosciences (SLDB) operate in?

A

Solid Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.