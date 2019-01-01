Solid Biosciences Inc is a life science company. It is engaged in manufacturing of specialty and generic drugs. The company is involved in curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic muscle-wasting disease predominantly affecting boys, with symptoms that usually manifest between three and five years of age. Its lead product candidate, the SGT-001, is a gene transfer under development to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's pipeline products are the SB-001 and solid suit. The company has categorized its programs into corrective therapies, disease-modifying therapies, and assistive devices. In the assistive device program, the company focuses on producing a wearable assistive device for patients with DMD.