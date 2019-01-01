|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.220
|0.080
|0.3000
|REV
|3.250M
|2.549M
|-701.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iSpecimen’s space includes: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX), UpHealth (NYSE:UPH), CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC), Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY).
The latest price target for iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ISPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 389.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) is $4.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for iSpecimen.
iSpecimen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iSpecimen.
iSpecimen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.