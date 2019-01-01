QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
iSpecimen Inc is a technology-driven company focused on connecting life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research, with the available biospecimens. Its iSpecimen Marketplace platform solves this problem and transforms the biospecimen procurement process to accelerate medical discovery.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.2200.080 0.3000
REV3.250M2.549M-701.000K

iSpecimen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iSpecimen (ISPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iSpecimen's (ISPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iSpecimen (ISPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ISPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 389.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iSpecimen (ISPC)?

A

The stock price for iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) is $4.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iSpecimen (ISPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iSpecimen.

Q

When is iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) reporting earnings?

A

iSpecimen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is iSpecimen (ISPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iSpecimen.

Q

What sector and industry does iSpecimen (ISPC) operate in?

A

iSpecimen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.