|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.050
|0.0200
|REV
|295.130M
|315.864M
|20.734M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Unity Software’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Unity Software (NYSE: U) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting U to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.47% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Unity Software (NYSE: U) is $103.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Unity Software.
Unity Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Unity Software.
Unity Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.