Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.