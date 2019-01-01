QQQ
Range
0.6 - 0.67
Vol / Avg.
755.4K/419.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 3.14
Mkt Cap
32.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Astrotech Corp is a science and technology development company. The firm invents, acquires, and commercializes technological innovations sourced from internal research, universities, laboratories, and research institutions. The company operates two reportable business units, 1st Detect corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets. AgLAB develops a series of mass spectrometers for use in the agriculture market.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050
REV561.000K

Astrotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astrotech (ASTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astrotech's (ASTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Astrotech (ASTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) was reported by Chardan Capital on October 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Astrotech (ASTC)?

A

The stock price for Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is $0.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astrotech (ASTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astrotech.

Q

When is Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) reporting earnings?

A

Astrotech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Astrotech (ASTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astrotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Astrotech (ASTC) operate in?

A

Astrotech is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.