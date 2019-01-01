Astrotech Corp is a science and technology development company. The firm invents, acquires, and commercializes technological innovations sourced from internal research, universities, laboratories, and research institutions. The company operates two reportable business units, 1st Detect corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets. AgLAB develops a series of mass spectrometers for use in the agriculture market.