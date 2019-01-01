QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
1.79 - 14
Mkt Cap
230.9M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
126.9M
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.090 0.0100
REV42.840M42.716M-124.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaltura Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaltura (KLTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaltura's (KLTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kaltura (KLTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) was reported by Keybanc on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting KLTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.84% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaltura (KLTR)?

A

The stock price for Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaltura (KLTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaltura.

Q

When is Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) reporting earnings?

A

Kaltura’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Kaltura (KLTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaltura.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaltura (KLTR) operate in?

A

Kaltura is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.