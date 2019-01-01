QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.2 - 14.31
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/367.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.62 - 32.48
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.79
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
136.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:54PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV52.120M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SEMrush Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SEMrush Hldgs's (SEMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SEMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.30% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR)?

A

The stock price for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) is $14.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SEMrush Hldgs.

Q

When is SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) reporting earnings?

A

SEMrush Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SEMrush Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SEMrush Hldgs (SEMR) operate in?

A

SEMrush Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.