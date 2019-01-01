|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|52.120M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SEMrush Hldgs’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ).
The latest price target for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SEMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.30% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE: SEMR) is $14.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SEMrush Hldgs.
SEMrush Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SEMrush Hldgs.
SEMrush Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.