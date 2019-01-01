QQQ
Range
1.81 - 1.96
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/28.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 4.85
Mkt Cap
51.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Great Elm Group Inc formerly, Great Elm Capital Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in four business lines including durable medical equipment, investment management and real estate with general corporate. The maximum revenue is generated from Durable medical equipment segment by selling durable medical equipment, replacement parts and supplies to its customers and its also leases durable medical equipment for a fixed monthly amount on a month-to-month basis.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160
REV16.749M

Great Elm Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Elm Group (GEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Elm Group's (GEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Great Elm Group (GEG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Elm Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Elm Group (GEG)?

A

The stock price for Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is $1.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Elm Group (GEG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Elm Group.

Q

When is Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) reporting earnings?

A

Great Elm Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Great Elm Group (GEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Elm Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Elm Group (GEG) operate in?

A

Great Elm Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.