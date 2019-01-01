QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8201.330 0.5100
REV7.710B7.709B-1.000M

Netflix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netflix (NFLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netflix's (NFLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Netflix (NFLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was reported by Citigroup on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 450.00 expecting NFLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.70% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Netflix (NFLX)?

A

The stock price for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is $375.94 last updated Today at 6:33:57 PM.

Q

Does Netflix (NFLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netflix.

Q

When is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reporting earnings?

A

Netflix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Netflix (NFLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netflix.

Q

What sector and industry does Netflix (NFLX) operate in?

A

Netflix is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.