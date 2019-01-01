QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.630 0.0200
REV996.620M980.251M-16.369M

Sally Beauty Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sally Beauty Holdings's (SBH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.37% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH)?

A

The stock price for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) is $17.245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sally Beauty Holdings.

Q

When is Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reporting earnings?

A

Sally Beauty Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sally Beauty Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) operate in?

A

Sally Beauty Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.