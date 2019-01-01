|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|0.630
|0.0200
|REV
|996.620M
|980.251M
|-16.369M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sally Beauty Holdings’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.37% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) is $17.245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sally Beauty Holdings.
Sally Beauty Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sally Beauty Holdings.
Sally Beauty Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.