QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
138.19 - 195.83
Mkt Cap
18.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
36.15
EPS
1.25
Shares
115.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 2:41PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of two wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom.".

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2301.320 0.0900
REV879.580M866.123M-13.457M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Take-Two Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting TTWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.60% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)?

A

The stock price for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) is $163.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 6, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2008.

Q

When is Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reporting earnings?

A

Take-Two Interactive’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Take-Two Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) operate in?

A

Take-Two Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.