|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.230
|1.320
|0.0900
|REV
|879.580M
|866.123M
|-13.457M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Take-Two Interactive’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting TTWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.60% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) is $163.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 6, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2008.
Take-Two Interactive’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Take-Two Interactive.
Take-Two Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.