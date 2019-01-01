QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers, which are used in diverse applications in the manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer end markets. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from materials processing applications for fiber lasers, including cutting and welding, marking and engraving, and micro-processing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other countries across the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1901.210 0.0200
REV353.410M364.467M11.057M

IPG Photonics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IPG Photonics (IPGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IPG Photonics's (IPGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IPG Photonics (IPGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) was reported by Needham on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting IPGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.34% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IPG Photonics (IPGP)?

A

The stock price for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) is $134.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IPG Photonics (IPGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) reporting earnings?

A

IPG Photonics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is IPG Photonics (IPGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IPG Photonics.

Q

What sector and industry does IPG Photonics (IPGP) operate in?

A

IPG Photonics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.