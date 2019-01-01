QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
81.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
77.3M
Outstanding
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc is a provider of drone imagery data analytics for the precision and sustainable agriculture markets. It designs, produces, distributes, and supports technologically- advanced small unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) that it offers for sale commercially to the precision agriculture industry. The company derives revenue from product sales and subscription sales, of which most of the revenue is derived from product sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AgEagle Aerial Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgEagle Aerial Systems's (UAVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Q

What is the target price for AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgEagle Aerial Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)?

A

The stock price for AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) is $1.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Q

When is AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX:UAVS) reporting earnings?

A

AgEagle Aerial Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) operate in?

A

AgEagle Aerial Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.