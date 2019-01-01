InMode Ltd provides minimally and non-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions in the United States. Its products and solutions address three energy-based treatment categories that include face & body contouring, medical aesthetics, and women's health. InMode has developed products using its technology for plastic surgery, dermatology, gynecology, and ophthalmology. Its products platforms include BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton, EmbraceRF, Evolve, Evoke, and Morpheus8. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.