QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.27 - 180
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.83
EPS
0.63
Shares
83.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
InMode Ltd provides minimally and non-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions in the United States. Its products and solutions address three energy-based treatment categories that include face & body contouring, medical aesthetics, and women's health. InMode has developed products using its technology for plastic surgery, dermatology, gynecology, and ophthalmology. Its products platforms include BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton, EmbraceRF, Evolve, Evoke, and Morpheus8. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.640 0.0900
REV102.340M110.540M8.200M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InMode Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InMode (INMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InMode's (INMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InMode.

Q

What is the target price for InMode (INMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting INMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.05% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InMode (INMD)?

A

The stock price for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is $39.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InMode (INMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InMode.

Q

When is InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) reporting earnings?

A

InMode’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is InMode (INMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InMode.

Q

What sector and industry does InMode (INMD) operate in?

A

InMode is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.