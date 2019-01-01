|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.640
|0.0900
|REV
|102.340M
|110.540M
|8.200M
You can purchase shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for InMode.
The latest price target for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting INMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.05% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is $39.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InMode.
InMode’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for InMode.
InMode is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.