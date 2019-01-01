QQQ
Range
14.01 - 16.04
Vol / Avg.
430K/310.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.03 - 42.57
Mkt Cap
756M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
47.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sight Sciences Inc is a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease. The company's product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a dually-indicated device that facilitates the performance of both trabeculotomy and viscoelastic delivery. The company's non-surgical product portfolio consists of TearCare system which is commercially available for both ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Sight Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sight Sciences (SGHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sight Sciences's (SGHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sight Sciences (SGHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) was reported by William Blair on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGHT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sight Sciences (SGHT)?

A

The stock price for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) is $15.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sight Sciences (SGHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sight Sciences.

Q

When is Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) reporting earnings?

A

Sight Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Sight Sciences (SGHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sight Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Sight Sciences (SGHT) operate in?

A

Sight Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.