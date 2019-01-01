Sight Sciences Inc is a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease. The company's product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a dually-indicated device that facilitates the performance of both trabeculotomy and viscoelastic delivery. The company's non-surgical product portfolio consists of TearCare system which is commercially available for both ophthalmologists and optometrists.