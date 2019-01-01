|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.030
|1.040
|0.0100
|REV
|3.350B
|3.514B
|164.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Baxter Intl’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting BAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.32% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) is $84.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Baxter Intl (BAX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Baxter Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Baxter Intl.
Baxter Intl is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.