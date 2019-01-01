Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2020 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while the acute therapies segment (6%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (23% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while the nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (18% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostatic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.