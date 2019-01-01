QQQ
Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2020 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while the acute therapies segment (6%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (23% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while the nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (18% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostatic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.040 0.0100
REV3.350B3.514B164.000M

Baxter Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baxter Intl (BAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baxter Intl's (BAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baxter Intl (BAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting BAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.32% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baxter Intl (BAX)?

A

The stock price for Baxter Intl (NYSE: BAX) is $84.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baxter Intl (BAX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Baxter Intl (BAX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) reporting earnings?

A

Baxter Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Baxter Intl (BAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baxter Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Baxter Intl (BAX) operate in?

A

Baxter Intl is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.