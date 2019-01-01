QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/63.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.75 - 65.02
Mkt Cap
429.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
85.9
EPS
-0.07
Shares
12.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:59PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Universal Electronics Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in developing and manufacturing a series of electronic products, including wireless control products, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless automation components, and software. The company focuses on the subscription broadcast, consumer electronics and residential security markets, with customers consisting of subscription broadcasters, original equipment manufacturer, private-label brands, retailers, pro-security dealers, and companies in the computing industry. The company has a global presence, and generates most of its total revenue from the United States, Asia (excluding PRC), and the People's Republic of China, with the rest from Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.680 0.0100
REV148.240M144.944M-3.296M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Electronics (UEIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Electronics's (UEIC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Universal Electronics’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS).

Q

What is the target price for Universal Electronics (UEIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting UEIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.06% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Electronics (UEIC)?

A

The stock price for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) is $33.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Electronics (UEIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Electronics.

Q

When is Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Electronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Electronics (UEIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Electronics (UEIC) operate in?

A

Universal Electronics is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.