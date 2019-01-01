Universal Electronics Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in developing and manufacturing a series of electronic products, including wireless control products, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless automation components, and software. The company focuses on the subscription broadcast, consumer electronics and residential security markets, with customers consisting of subscription broadcasters, original equipment manufacturer, private-label brands, retailers, pro-security dealers, and companies in the computing industry. The company has a global presence, and generates most of its total revenue from the United States, Asia (excluding PRC), and the People's Republic of China, with the rest from Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere.