Range
57.04 - 58.23
Vol / Avg.
179.7K/254.2K
Div / Yield
0.38/0.65%
52 Wk
57.86 - 83.79
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
28.57
Open
57.94
P/E
43.77
EPS
0.3
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
AAON is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. AAON's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets, primarily in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.280

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV136.620M

AAON Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AAON (AAON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AAON's (AAON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AAON (AAON) stock?

A

The latest price target for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) was reported by DA Davidson on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting AAON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AAON (AAON)?

A

The stock price for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is $57.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAON (AAON) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Q

When is AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) reporting earnings?

A

AAON’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AAON (AAON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAON.

Q

What sector and industry does AAON (AAON) operate in?

A

AAON is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.