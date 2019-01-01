QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Coupang Inc is an e-commerce company. The company sells apparel, electronics, footwear, food products, furniture, nutritional supplements, and other products.

Coupang Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coupang (CPNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coupang's (CPNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coupang (CPNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was reported by Daiwa Capital on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CPNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coupang (CPNG)?

A

The stock price for Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is $22.43 last updated Today at 4:07:24 PM.

Q

Does Coupang (CPNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coupang.

Q

When is Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) reporting earnings?

A

Coupang’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Coupang (CPNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coupang.

Q

What sector and industry does Coupang (CPNG) operate in?

A

Coupang is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.