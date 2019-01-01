Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc is a United States-based savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It is engaged in providing a variety of banking services to individuals and business customers. The bank offers personal banking and business banking services. Its services portfolio comprises checking, savings, card services, and loan products. It also offers online and mobile banking facilities. The company derives revenues primarily from interest on loans and, to a lesser extent, interest on investment securities and mortgage-backed securities.