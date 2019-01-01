QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15 - 15.07
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.07%
52 Wk
14.16 - 16.29
Mkt Cap
45.3M
Payout Ratio
22.45
Open
15
P/E
30.63
EPS
0.16
Shares
3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 9:06AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc is a United States-based savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It is engaged in providing a variety of banking services to individuals and business customers. The bank offers personal banking and business banking services. Its services portfolio comprises checking, savings, card services, and loan products. It also offers online and mobile banking facilities. The company derives revenues primarily from interest on loans and, to a lesser extent, interest on investment securities and mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130
REV2.109M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mid-Southern Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mid-Southern Bancorp's (MSVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mid-Southern Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB)?

A

The stock price for Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) is $15 last updated Today at 5:22:13 PM.

Q

Does Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) reporting earnings?

A

Mid-Southern Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) operate in?

A

Mid-Southern Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.