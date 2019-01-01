|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.050
|0.0200
|REV
|77.630M
|82.717M
|5.087M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global E Online’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W).
The latest price target for Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting GLBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.07% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) is $34.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Global E Online.
Global E Online’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global E Online.
Global E Online is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.