Range
34.21 - 37.51
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.22 - 83.77
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
145.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.050 0.0200
REV77.630M82.717M5.087M

see more
Global E Online Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global E Online (GLBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global E Online's (GLBE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Global E Online’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W).

Q

What is the target price for Global E Online (GLBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting GLBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.07% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global E Online (GLBE)?

A

The stock price for Global E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) is $34.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global E Online (GLBE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global E Online.

Q

When is Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) reporting earnings?

A

Global E Online’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.

Q

Is Global E Online (GLBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global E Online.

Q

What sector and industry does Global E Online (GLBE) operate in?

A

Global E Online is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.