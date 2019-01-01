QQQ
AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe, and the Far East. It derives a majority of the revenues from Americas segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.390 0.0000
REV65.500M66.099M599.000K

AudioCodes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AudioCodes (AUDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AudioCodes's (AUDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AudioCodes.

Q

What is the target price for AudioCodes (AUDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) was reported by Needham on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting AUDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.76% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AudioCodes (AUDC)?

A

The stock price for AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) is $27.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AudioCodes (AUDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) reporting earnings?

A

AudioCodes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is AudioCodes (AUDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AudioCodes.

Q

What sector and industry does AudioCodes (AUDC) operate in?

A

AudioCodes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.