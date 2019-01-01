QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Axon Enterprise develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software and sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufactures fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and gets most of its revenue from the United States.

Axon Enterprise Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axon Enterprise's (AXON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting AXON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.00% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axon Enterprise (AXON)?

A

The stock price for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) is $126.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axon Enterprise (AXON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axon Enterprise.

Q

When is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reporting earnings?

A

Axon Enterprise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axon Enterprise.

Q

What sector and industry does Axon Enterprise (AXON) operate in?

A

Axon Enterprise is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.