Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company specializes in single-family housing and multi-unit building construction in Texas, Arizona, California, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Hovnanian Enterprises builds homes and communities that target first-time, move-up, and luxury homebuyers. Historically, home sales around Texas, especially Houston, Arizona, and California have been the leading sources of revenue. The company also focuses on land purchasing and development to support future construction efforts as well as mortgage services for its homebuyers.