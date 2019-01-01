QQQ
Range
81.56 - 86.33
Vol / Avg.
86.1K/85.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.21 - 146.34
Mkt Cap
515.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
85.64
P/E
0.96
EPS
7.53
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company specializes in single-family housing and multi-unit building construction in Texas, Arizona, California, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Hovnanian Enterprises builds homes and communities that target first-time, move-up, and luxury homebuyers. Historically, home sales around Texas, especially Houston, Arizona, and California have been the leading sources of revenue. The company also focuses on land purchasing and development to support future construction efforts as well as mortgage services for its homebuyers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.410
REV814.348M

Hovnanian Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hovnanian Enterprises's (HOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) was reported by Buckingham Research on December 6, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting HOV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -67.06% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)?

A

The stock price for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) is $81.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hovnanian Enterprises.

Q

When is Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) reporting earnings?

A

Hovnanian Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hovnanian Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) operate in?

A

Hovnanian Enterprises is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.