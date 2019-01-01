QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.56 - 17.94
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.29 - 33.13
Mkt Cap
353M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.2
P/E
-
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Anghami Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anghami (ANGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anghami (NASDAQ: ANGH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anghami's (ANGH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anghami (ANGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anghami

Q

Current Stock Price for Anghami (ANGH)?

A

The stock price for Anghami (NASDAQ: ANGH) is $13.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anghami (ANGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anghami.

Q

When is Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) reporting earnings?

A

Anghami’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Anghami (ANGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anghami.

Q

What sector and industry does Anghami (ANGH) operate in?

A

Anghami is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.