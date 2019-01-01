QQQ
Range
8.04 - 8.18
Vol / Avg.
127.8K/107.8K
Div / Yield
0.6/7.41%
52 Wk
6.7 - 8.36
Mkt Cap
510.6M
Payout Ratio
62.98
Open
8.1
P/E
8.71
Shares
63.3M
Outstanding
Gabelli Utility Trust operates as a diversified closed-end investment management company. The fund's primary objective is the long-term growth of capital and income. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, & water; and telecommunications services or infrastructure operations. It invests in various sectors, of which Electric Integrated, Water, Telecommunications, and U.S. Government Obligations account for the majority weightage.

Gabelli Utility Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Utility (GUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gabelli Utility's (GUT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Utility.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Utility (GUT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Utility

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Utility (GUT)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) is $8.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Utility (GUT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Utility (GUT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Utility (NYSE:GUT) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Utility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Utility (GUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Utility.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Utility (GUT) operate in?

A

Gabelli Utility is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.