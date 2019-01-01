Gabelli Utility Trust operates as a diversified closed-end investment management company. The fund's primary objective is the long-term growth of capital and income. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, & water; and telecommunications services or infrastructure operations. It invests in various sectors, of which Electric Integrated, Water, Telecommunications, and U.S. Government Obligations account for the majority weightage.