Range
38.86 - 40.32
Vol / Avg.
27.4K/56.6K
Div / Yield
0.96/2.43%
52 Wk
36.3 - 55.67
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
32.88
Open
38.86
P/E
27.03
EPS
0.38
Shares
25.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
National Research Corp is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Its portfolio of solutions represents a set of capabilities that individually and collectively provide value to clients. The solutions are offered at an enterprise level through the Voice of the Customer platform, The Governance Institute, and legacy Experience solutions. It operates in the US and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.380
REV38.298M

National Research Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Research (NRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Research's (NRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Research (NRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Research

Q

Current Stock Price for National Research (NRC)?

A

The stock price for National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) is $40.29 last updated Today at 7:48:30 PM.

Q

Does National Research (NRC) pay a dividend?

A

The next National Research (NRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) reporting earnings?

A

National Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is National Research (NRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Research.

Q

What sector and industry does National Research (NRC) operate in?

A

National Research is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.