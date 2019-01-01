National Research Corp is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Its portfolio of solutions represents a set of capabilities that individually and collectively provide value to clients. The solutions are offered at an enterprise level through the Voice of the Customer platform, The Governance Institute, and legacy Experience solutions. It operates in the US and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from the US.