Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. Its segments are Mining and Administrative. Its projects include Ying Mine, HPG Mine, TLP Mine, LM Mine in the Ying Mining District and BYP Gold- Lead-Zinc Mine among others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.080 0.0000
REV59.670M59.079M-591.000K

Silvercorp Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silvercorp Metals's (SVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silvercorp Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Silvercorp Metals (SVM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) was reported by Roth Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting SVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.04% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silvercorp Metals (SVM)?

A

The stock price for Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) is $3.695 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silvercorp Metals (SVM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.

Q

When is Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) reporting earnings?

A

Silvercorp Metals’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silvercorp Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Silvercorp Metals (SVM) operate in?

A

Silvercorp Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.