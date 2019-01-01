QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.003
REV139.000M147.400M8.400M

Analyst Ratings

E2open Parent Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE: ETWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E2open Parent Holdings's (ETWO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) stock?

A

The latest price target for E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE: ETWO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ETWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.35% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO)?

A

The stock price for E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE: ETWO) is $8.03 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E2open Parent Holdings.

Q

When is E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) reporting earnings?

A

E2open Parent Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E2open Parent Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) operate in?

A

E2open Parent Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.