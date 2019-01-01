QQQ
Range
17.41 - 17.91
Vol / Avg.
290.2K/950.8K
Div / Yield
1.06/6.03%
52 Wk
17.5 - 24.89
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
143.24
Open
17.68
P/E
23.76
EPS
0.12
Shares
97M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The company operates as a REIT that invests in income-producing healthcare-related properties. It generates revenues primarily by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV48.690M49.737M1.047M

CareTrust REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CareTrust REIT (CTRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CareTrust REIT's (CTRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CareTrust REIT (CTRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CTRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CareTrust REIT (CTRE)?

A

The stock price for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) is $17.52 last updated Today at 5:02:09 PM.

Q

Does CareTrust REIT (CTRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) reporting earnings?

A

CareTrust REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CareTrust REIT (CTRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareTrust REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does CareTrust REIT (CTRE) operate in?

A

CareTrust REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.