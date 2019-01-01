|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CareTrust REIT’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CTRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) is $17.52 last updated Today at 5:02:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
CareTrust REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CareTrust REIT.
CareTrust REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.