Range
1.91 - 2.21
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.99 - 9.84
Mkt Cap
454.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
206.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Precigen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precigen (PGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precigen's (PGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Precigen (PGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting PGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 490.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Precigen (PGEN)?

A

The stock price for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) is $2.2 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Precigen (PGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precigen.

Q

When is Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Precigen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Precigen (PGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precigen.

Q

What sector and industry does Precigen (PGEN) operate in?

A

Precigen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.