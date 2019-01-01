|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Precigen’s space includes: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH).
The latest price target for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting PGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 490.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) is $2.2 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Precigen.
Precigen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Precigen.
Precigen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.