Range
8.25 - 8.3
Vol / Avg.
15.6K/45K
Div / Yield
0.46/5.69%
52 Wk
8.05 - 17.88
Mkt Cap
101.2M
Payout Ratio
81.48
Open
8.36
P/E
14.98
EPS
0.07
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Culp Inc manufacturers, sources, and markets mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs and upholstery fabrics including cut and sewn kits used in the production of upholstered furniture. The company has two operating segments Mattress fabrics and Upholstery fabrics. The mattress fabrics segment, also known as Culp Home Fashions, manufactures and markets mattress fabrics and mattress covers to bedding manufacturers. The upholstery fabrics segment markets fabrics for residential and commercial furniture, including jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane leather look fabrics.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.070 -0.0100
REV73.800M74.561M761.000K

Analyst Ratings

Culp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Culp (CULP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Culp (NYSE: CULP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Culp's (CULP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Culp (CULP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Culp (NYSE: CULP) was reported by Raymond James on December 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CULP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Culp (CULP)?

A

The stock price for Culp (NYSE: CULP) is $8.29 last updated Today at 4:46:38 PM.

Q

Does Culp (CULP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is Culp (NYSE:CULP) reporting earnings?

A

Culp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Culp (CULP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Culp.

Q

What sector and industry does Culp (CULP) operate in?

A

Culp is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.