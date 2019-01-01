QQQ
Range
4.18 - 4.47
Vol / Avg.
170.8K/975.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.83 - 13.49
Mkt Cap
374.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
83.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Its purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Its comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV41.640M

Nerdy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nerdy (NRDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nerdy's (NRDY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nerdy (NRDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting NRDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.17% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nerdy (NRDY)?

A

The stock price for Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is $4.465 last updated Today at 7:31:43 PM.

Q

Does Nerdy (NRDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nerdy.

Q

When is Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) reporting earnings?

A

Nerdy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Nerdy (NRDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nerdy.

Q

What sector and industry does Nerdy (NRDY) operate in?

A

Nerdy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.