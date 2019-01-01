Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio comprises electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It also provides turnkey services and design and engineering services. The company's customers include large engineering, procurement, and construction companies; oil and gas companies; commercial subcontractors; electrical component distributors; and others. The company has a presence, with the United States, Canada, and Europe being its top three markets and contributing the majority of its sales.