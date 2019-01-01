QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio comprises electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It also provides turnkey services and design and engineering services. The company's customers include large engineering, procurement, and construction companies; oil and gas companies; commercial subcontractors; electrical component distributors; and others. The company has a presence, with the United States, Canada, and Europe being its top three markets and contributing the majority of its sales.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.370 0.0300
REV96.210M100.613M4.403M

Thermon Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thermon Group Holdings (THR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermon Group Holdings's (THR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Thermon Group Holdings (THR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) was reported by Rosenblatt on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting THR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermon Group Holdings (THR)?

A

The stock price for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) is $17.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thermon Group Holdings (THR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermon Group Holdings.

Q

When is Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) reporting earnings?

A

Thermon Group Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is Thermon Group Holdings (THR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermon Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermon Group Holdings (THR) operate in?

A

Thermon Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.