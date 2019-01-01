QQQ
Range
87.25 - 91.2
Vol / Avg.
9.3M/8.4M
Div / Yield
1.96/2.19%
52 Wk
89.44 - 126.32
Mkt Cap
104.7B
Payout Ratio
49.73
Open
87.5
P/E
24.23
EPS
0.7
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.720 -0.0800
REV7.970B8.050B80.000M

Analyst Ratings

Starbucks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starbucks (SBUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starbucks's (SBUX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Starbucks (SBUX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 116.00 expecting SBUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.46% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Starbucks (SBUX)?

A

The stock price for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is $91.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starbucks (SBUX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reporting earnings?

A

Starbucks’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Starbucks (SBUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starbucks.

Q

What sector and industry does Starbucks (SBUX) operate in?

A

Starbucks is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.