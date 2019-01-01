Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.