Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel ribonucleic acid (RNA)-modulating drug candidates that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. The ELX-02, the company's lead investigational drug product candidate, is a small molecule designed to restore the production of full-length functional proteins. The ELX-02, is in the early stages of clinical development for systemic administration for cystic fibrosis and cystinosis.