QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.22 - 23.15
Vol / Avg.
183.1K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.68 - 42.97
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.87
P/E
22.33
EPS
0.26
Shares
94.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:09AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mouse pads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and Gaming Components and systems.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.350 0.1000
REV495.300M510.622M15.322M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corsair Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corsair Gaming (CRSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corsair Gaming's (CRSR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Corsair Gaming’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Corsair Gaming (CRSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CRSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.66% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)?

A

The stock price for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) is $22.19 last updated Today at 4:31:07 PM.

Q

Does Corsair Gaming (CRSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corsair Gaming.

Q

When is Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) reporting earnings?

A

Corsair Gaming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Corsair Gaming (CRSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corsair Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Corsair Gaming (CRSR) operate in?

A

Corsair Gaming is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.