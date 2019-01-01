|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.350
|0.1000
|REV
|495.300M
|510.622M
|15.322M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Corsair Gaming’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CRSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.66% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) is $22.19 last updated Today at 4:31:07 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Corsair Gaming.
Corsair Gaming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Corsair Gaming.
Corsair Gaming is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.