QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 3.13
Mkt Cap
35.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
74.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 9:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:25AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Calithera Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of US. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase for the treatment of solid tumors. Its other product candidate, CB-1158, is being developed for hematology and oncology indications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Calithera Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calithera Biosciences (CALA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calithera Biosciences's (CALA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Calithera Biosciences (CALA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting CALA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 740.87% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calithera Biosciences (CALA)?

A

The stock price for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) is $0.4757 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calithera Biosciences (CALA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calithera Biosciences.

Q

When is Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) reporting earnings?

A

Calithera Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Calithera Biosciences (CALA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calithera Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Calithera Biosciences (CALA) operate in?

A

Calithera Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.